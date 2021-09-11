Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $59,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

