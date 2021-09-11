Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $41,241,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 956.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 341,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 309,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of TER opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

