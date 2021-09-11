Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Entergy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $111.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

