Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

