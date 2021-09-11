Cummins (NYSE:CMI) versus Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Financial Analysis

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cummins and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins 0 5 9 0 2.64 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cummins presently has a consensus target price of $280.56, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Cummins’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cummins is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cummins and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins $19.81 billion 1.69 $1.79 billion $12.18 19.16 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.79 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Cummins has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Cummins has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cummins and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins 9.52% 25.26% 9.98% Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Cummins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cummins shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cummins beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. The Distribution segment consists of parts, engines, power generation and service, which service and distributes its products and services. The Components segment supplies products such as, aftertreatment systems, turbochargers, transmissions, filtration products, electronics and fuel systems for commercial diesel, and natural gas applications. The Power Systems segment engages in power generation, industrial and generator technologies. The New Power segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports hydrogen production solutions, as well as electrified power systems ranging from fully electric to hybrid along with components and subsystems, including battery and fuel cell technologies. The company was founded by Cless

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

