Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diodes were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Diodes by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 180,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,960,710. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $93.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

