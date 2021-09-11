Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Elastic worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elastic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.