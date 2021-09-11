Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells 1,203 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total value of $186,609.36.

On Friday, August 20th, Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.68. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.