Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) CEO Sells $218,250.00 in Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HCC opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $3,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $3,764,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.