Xunkai Gong Purchases 25,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xunkai Gong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $9.90 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.