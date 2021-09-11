Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Down 3.4%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.56. Approximately 14,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,001,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

OZON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion and a PE ratio of -27.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

