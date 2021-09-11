$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce $3.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $18.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $21.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

