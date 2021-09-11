Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.04

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 40903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.