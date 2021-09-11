Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.04

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 40903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10.
In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
