A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading 7.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) traded up 7.6% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $52.97. 6,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 114,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $2,735,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $821,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

