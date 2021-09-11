John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.42

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

