Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 24,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,125,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,426,445 shares of company stock worth $32,925,353.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

