Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $70.95 on Friday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,159,000 after purchasing an additional 630,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

