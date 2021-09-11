Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $180.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG stock opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average is $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

