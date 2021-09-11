Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Smartsheet stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $169,726,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,100 shares of company stock worth $30,622,763. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 60.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

