Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.
NYSE:SNN opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
