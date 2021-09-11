Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE:SNN opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

