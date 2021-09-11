Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

JCI stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

