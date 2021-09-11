Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Get Avantor alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. Avantor has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.