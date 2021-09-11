Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.