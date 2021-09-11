Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Life Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $125.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

