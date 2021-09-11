Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Inhibrx worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inhibrx by 188.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inhibrx by 471.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 240.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inhibrx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

