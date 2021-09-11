Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Papa John’s International worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.14. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $132.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

