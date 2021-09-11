Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Assured Guaranty worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $64,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

NYSE:AGO opened at $46.78 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.