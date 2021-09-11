Critical Analysis: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 9.96, suggesting that its stock price is 896% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zynex and Nexeon MedSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.47 $9.07 million $0.26 48.50 Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon MedSystems.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Nexeon MedSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zynex and Nexeon MedSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.53%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Nexeon MedSystems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynex beats Nexeon MedSystems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Nexeon MedSystems

Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is a medical device company, which focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform has the potential to provide treatment to patients in several established neurostimulator markets including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other emerging neurostimulator markets. The company was founded by Mark C. Bates and Ralph L. Ballard, III in 2005 and is headquartered in Nevis Island, NV.

