Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 32,255 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HHR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 400,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

HHR stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $56.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. On average, research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.