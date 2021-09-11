Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after buying an additional 1,762,497 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after buying an additional 280,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 1,579,420 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

