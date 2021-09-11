Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $443.49 and last traded at $439.97. Approximately 73,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,459,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.55 and its 200 day moving average is $231.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

