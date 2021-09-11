China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Evergrande Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGRNF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79. China Evergrande Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

