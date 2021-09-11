Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167,365 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Universal Logistics worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULH. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Logistics by 57.4% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 127,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal Logistics by 124.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 126,335 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 417,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

