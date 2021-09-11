US Bancorp DE Has $951,000 Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 219,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

