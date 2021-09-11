US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $93,902,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.89.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.