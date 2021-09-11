Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.84. 16,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 569,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $57,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 976,100 shares in the company, valued at $24,412,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

