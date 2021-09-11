Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NWITY opened at $5.07 on Friday. Network International has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Get Network International alerts:

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.