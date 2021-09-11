Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 809 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Netflix stock opened at $598.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $391,275,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

