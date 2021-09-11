SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Get SunOpta alerts:

NASDAQ STKL opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.