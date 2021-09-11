Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 18,249 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,249 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

