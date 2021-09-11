MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 28,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,228,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,559,000 after buying an additional 533,977 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,751,000 after buying an additional 145,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,451,000 after buying an additional 908,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,055,000 after buying an additional 175,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.