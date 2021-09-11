Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,152,000 after acquiring an additional 728,718 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.