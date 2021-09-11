Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 3%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.88. 93,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,104,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

