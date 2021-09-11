Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.99. Navigator shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

NVGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $484.60 million, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,097 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 809.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 261.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

