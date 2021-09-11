DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells $320,155.67 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DXCM stock opened at $549.38 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $559.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.