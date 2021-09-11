Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote Sells 2,250 Shares

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $192.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 6,073.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $641,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.