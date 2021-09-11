Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote Sells 2,250 Shares

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $192.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $197.40.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.
GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.