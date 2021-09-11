Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells $354,266.02 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $354,266.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43.

On Thursday, August 19th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37.

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00.

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.79. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.