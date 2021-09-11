AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Up 6.7%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.19. 5,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 289,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

A number of research firms have commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 245,951 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

