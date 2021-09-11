AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Up 6.7%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.19. 5,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 289,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.
A number of research firms have commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 245,951 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
