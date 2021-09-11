SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $90,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

