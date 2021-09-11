Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TECK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after buying an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $146,029,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

